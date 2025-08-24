Brookside legend to reprise iconic role for 'special' episode

A cherished Brookside actress is reprising her iconic role in a special new episode.

Award-winning actress Sue Johnston grew up in Prescot and is known for her iconic performances in Brookside, the Royle Family and the Walking Dead. Now, it has been confirmed that the 81-year-old will reprise her role as Sheila Grant in Brookside’s return.

The soap is one of the most legendary productions to come out of Liverpool, with never-seen-before-storylines and huge viewing figures in the 1980s and 1990s.

The idea of Grange Hill and Hollyoaks creator Sir Philip Redmond, the series followed the lives of families in a suburban neighbourhood in Liverpool and definitely wasn’t lacking shocking twists and dramatic exits. Though Brookside ended in 2003 - after 21 years on Channel 4 - it paved the way for soap operas to cover controversial topics.

Brookside. | PA

Brookside is now returning to Channel 4 as part of Hollyoaks’ 30th anniversary celebrations. Hollyoaks took over as the channel’s flagship continuing drama and started filming on part of the former set of Brookside, where it is still shot today, originally with just nine characters.

A special Hollyoaks episode that also honours its predecessor and their creator Sir Phil Redmond will air in October, with Sue’s Brookside character the first to be confirmed.

Sue said: “It'll be so lovely to go back and be Sheila for a day as it was such big, enjoyable part of my life.”

The crossover is set to be “a love letter” to the two Liverpool-filmed shows.