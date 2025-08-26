The director behind the return of a legendary soap has told fans to “buckle up”.

Brookside is returning to Channel 4 as part of Hollyoaks’ 30th anniversary celebrations. The soap is one of the most legendary productions to come out of Liverpool, with never-seen-before-storylines and huge viewing figures in the 1980s and 1990s.

When Brookside sadly came to an end, Hollyoaks took over as the channel’s flagship continuing drama and started filming on part of the former set of Brookside, where it is still shot today, originally with just nine characters.

The Corkhill family, played by (left to right) Claire Sweeney, Dean Sullivan, Sue Jenkins, and George Christopher, from soap Brookside Credit: Lime Pictures/PA | Lime Pictures/PA

Award-winning director David Crowley has long worked on the Hollyoaks set, as well as directing on stage and in film. Now, he has revealed he will be directing Brookside’s comeback.

Sharing a photo standing on Brookside Close on Instagram, David said: “Absolutely delighted to be directing the 30th anniversary week of Hollyoaks including the crossover of two legendary soaps, bringing Brookside back to life! Buckle up it’s going to epic!”

The special Hollyoaks episode that also honours Brookside and their creator Sir Phil Redmond will air in October. Sue Johnston is set to reprise her role as Sheila Grant.