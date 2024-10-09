Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The legendary rock star will perform timeless hits and new music during his set at Anfield.

Rock icon Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will play at Anfield next summer as part of their 2025 European tour run. The world-famous ‘Born To Run’ star will take to the stage at the home of Liverpool FC on June 4, performing timeless hits from a vast back catalogue, as well as new material.

Springsteen is third act to be confirmed to perform at Anfield in the summer of 2025, following the announcement that Dua Lipa will put on two shows in June and Billy Joel would play an ‘exclusive’ gig at the stadium.

Bruce Springsteen will play Anfield stadium in the summer of 2025. | Getty Images

The Anfield performance will follow two gigs at Manchester’s Co-op Arena on May 17 and 20, 2025. The shows are part of Springsteen’s European tour, which features dates in popular destinations such as Berlin, Prague and Milan.

How to get tickets for Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band in Liverpool and Manchester

Tickets will go on general sale at 10.00 am on Friday October 11, but O2 Priority customers can access tickets to Bruce Springsteen's Anfield and Manchester concerts today at 10:00 am.

Full list of Bruce Springsteen UK tour dates and venues:

17th May 2025 — Manchester, Co-op Live

Co-op Live 20th May 2025 — Manchester, Co-op Live

Co-op Live 4th June 2025 — Liverpool, Anfield

Fans can buy tickets for Manchester's Co-op Live Arena can also do so if they are Co-op members. Hospitality packages start from £269 plus VAT and booking fee per person.