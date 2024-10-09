How to get Bruce Springsteen Liverpool and Manchester tickets as pre-sale for tour dates goes live today
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rock icon Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will play at Anfield next summer as part of their 2025 European tour run. The world-famous ‘Born To Run’ star will take to the stage at the home of Liverpool FC on June 4, performing timeless hits from a vast back catalogue, as well as new material.
Springsteen is third act to be confirmed to perform at Anfield in the summer of 2025, following the announcement that Dua Lipa will put on two shows in June and Billy Joel would play an ‘exclusive’ gig at the stadium.
The Anfield performance will follow two gigs at Manchester’s Co-op Arena on May 17 and 20, 2025. The shows are part of Springsteen’s European tour, which features dates in popular destinations such as Berlin, Prague and Milan.
How to get tickets for Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band in Liverpool and Manchester
Tickets will go on general sale at 10.00 am on Friday October 11, but O2 Priority customers can access tickets to Bruce Springsteen's Anfield and Manchester concerts today at 10:00 am.
Full list of Bruce Springsteen UK tour dates and venues:
- 17th May 2025 — Manchester, Co-op Live
- 20th May 2025 — Manchester, Co-op Live
- 4th June 2025 — Liverpool, Anfield
Fans can buy tickets for Manchester's Co-op Live Arena can also do so if they are Co-op members. Hospitality packages start from £269 plus VAT and booking fee per person.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.