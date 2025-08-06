Everton Football Club has revealed the ‘Official Beer Partner’ for its new stadium.

The club has announced that Budweiser will become a Founding Partner of Hill Dickinson Stadium as part of a landmark agreement with Budweiser Brewing Group (BBG), that will see Budweiser also recognised as the new stadium’s ‘Official Beer Partner’.

Everton says fans “will have the opportunity to enjoy many of the world-renowned beers, ciders and non-alcohol options from within the Budweiser Brewing Group family at The Budweiser Fan Plaza, concourses, kiosks, bars and restaurants”. But, many Toffees are unhappy with the partnership and have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

One Everton fan wrote: “Literally had the chance to work with some decent local breweries but nah let’s have some of the most tasteless beer ever created.”

Everton logo at Hill Dickinson stadium. | Dockside Digital

Another commented: “Are you trying to torture us even more?”

Another fan said: “Week ruined.”

BBG is part of AB InBev, the largest brewing company in the world, with operations in more than 150 countries. Its portfolio of more than 500 beer brands includes the likes of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois.

Getty Images

Angus Kinnear, Chief Executive Officer at Everton, said: “To have a globally recognised brand like Budweiser and a company like Budweiser Brewing Group as a Founding Partner of Hill Dickinson Stadium is a huge statement of intent.

“Budweiser is one of the most recognised brands in the world and shares our passion for sport, innovation and world-class experiences – we are thrilled to be working with them to deliver something truly special for Evertonians.

Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, the new home of Everton Football Club. | Getty Images

“From branded fan and member areas, and frictionless technology to smart and innovative activations, this partnership will help shape an unforgettable matchday experience at our new home.”

Brian Perkins, BU President of AB InBev, Europe West said: “This partnership with Everton represents a powerful alignment of shared values: passion for the game, innovation, and creating world-class fan experiences.

“As a Founding Partner and the Official Beer Partner, we look forward to helping shape the next chapter of matchday culture on Merseyside and deepening our connection with football fans across the UK and beyond.”