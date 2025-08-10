A Canadian TikTok star has given his verdict on one of Liverpool’s most iconic foods.

Matt Giffen (@mattgiffenn) - who rose to fame for his spontaneous romance with creator Summer Fox - has just finished his first ever trip to Liverpool, visiting the city’s iconic spots and becoming immersed in its rich culture.

It turns out he loved Liverpool so much that he’s decided he wants to raise a family here, and even noted that Scousers are “a good looking bunch”. But, what did he think of the food? The TikToker gave Ma Boyle’s Classic Scouse a solid 10/10 but what were his thoughts on salt and pepper?

Home to the oldest Chinese community in Europe, Liverpool is believed to be the birthplace of the phenomenon that is salt and pepper chips.

It is believed the delicacy was invented by the owner of a Chinese fish and chip shop in Liverpool back in the 1960s, when he decided to stir-fry onions, peppers, chilli, black pepper, five spice and garlic with chippy chips. Since then, the city has become known for its salt and pepper offerings, from chips and chicken to burgers and hot dogs.

In a recent video, Matt said: “I asked you guys for the best place to try ‘Scouse’ food here in Liverpool. The majority of the comments said this place, Chiu’s... I honestly don’t know if you guys are taking the p*** or not but let’s go see what Chiu’s is saying.”

Matt Giffen in Liverpool. | @mattgiffenn via TikTok

The popular takeaway is located on Park Road and is famed for its long and delicious spring rolls.

Showing his viewers the surrounding area, Matt said: “We’re not off to a great start... ya’ll have literally sent me to bumblef***k... I have no idea where I am.”

The Canadian content creator ordered the salt and pepper spring rolls, salt and pepper chicken and egg fried rice, and said: “They’re literally the Avengers in there, they’re making everything.”

After opting to try his food in a nearby “parking lot”, Matt the spring rolls were “really nice” adding: “The salt and pepper really makes it though.” He then tried the chicken, and said: “I swear to god you can salt and pepper anything and it will taste good.”

Matt Giffen tries Chiu's. | @mattgiffenn via TikTok

While Matt did add some of his chicken to his egg fried rice, in an attempt to make a “Scouse” meal, viewers quickly criticised his lack of curry sauce. One person commented: “Can you do this again but put your chicken with the rice and then curry sauce PLEASE I BEG.”

Another added: “Who told you to get this without curry?”

His meal did look rather dry, and we’re judging the lack of salt and pepper chips, but you’ve got to commend the TikToker for trying actual recommendations from locals.