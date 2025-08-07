A Canadian TikToker tried Liverpool’s most famous meal at an iconic local venue.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TikTok creator Matt Giffen (@mattgiffenn) - who rose to fame due to his spontaneous romance with creator Summer Fox - has been on a whistle stop tour of Liverpool, visiting the city’s iconic spots and becoming immersed in its rich culture.

In one of his most recent videos, the creator tried Liverpool’s most famous dish - Scouse - and shared his verdict with his hundreds of thousands of followers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting the new video, titled Canadian tries Scouse in Liverpool, Matt said: “As a Canadian, you really thought I was gonna come all the way to Liverpool and not try Scouse? Are you crazy?”

Matt Giffen in Ma Boyle's. | @mattgiffenn via TikTok

He headed to Ma Boyle’s to try the iconic stew - a good choice in our opinion - and described the venue as “sick”. The Candian TikToker chose to get the Classic Scouse, and said: “My mum’s Hungarian and Scouse sounds very similar to a goulash she used to make.”

Matt’s initial reaction to his meal was “Wow”. He described the dish as “amazing” and said: “If I lived in Liverpool, I would do Scouse Saturday and Sunday roast.”

Giving Ma Boyle’s Scouse a 9.8 out of ten, he asked his followers to describe the history of the stew and said: “It’s weird to me that what you guys are called, there’s like a specific food for it.” He added: “I don’t really give a f*** what it is. It’s delicious.”

After asking for the bill, Matt was excited to find out the venue were giving him his meal on the house. He said: “Okay Mama Boyle, you’ve been bumped up to a ten out of ten.”