Merseyrail disruption as multiple train services cancelled or altered
Merseyrail passengers faced disruption this morning.
Multiple Merseyrail services were cancelled or altered this morning (Thursday, August 7) due to a train fault.
The disruption impacted the Southport, Chester, West Kirby and Ormskirk/Hunts Cross lines, with the rail operator noting it was due to a faulty train on the depot.
- On the Southport line, the 7.17am Liverpool to Southport service was cancelled. Services on the line currently appear to be running as scheduled.
- On the Chester line, the 7.22am Chester to Liverpool service started from Hamilton Square. Services on the line currently appear to be running as scheduled.
- On the West Kirby line, the 7.51am West Kirby to Liverpool service started at Birkenhead North. Future services on the line are scheduled to run as expected, though Merseyrail’s service tracker states there is “minor disruption”.
- On the Hunts Cross/Ormskirk line, the 07.06 Hunts Cross to Ormskirk service started at Sandhills, and the Sandhills to Hunts Cross at the same time was cancelled. The 7.36am Hunts Cross to Ormskirk service started at Walton. Services on the line currently appear to be running as scheduled.
Passengers are advised to check with Merseyrail for the latest travel updates.
