Merseyside Police want to speak to this man after a girl was 'inappropriately touched' on a Liverpool bus.

Merseyside Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after a 16-year-old girl was “inappropriately touched” on a bus in Liverpool city centre.

The force said the girl boarded an Arriva 86A bus at Liverpool ONE bus station and the incident occurred at around 1.30pm on August 21 - around 15 minutes into the journey.

The girl then went to another area of the bus and informed police after getting home. Merseyside Police said enquiries have been ongoing since the incident was reported.

Merseyside Police has issued CCTV images of a man it believes could have information after a 16-year-old girl was inappropriately touched on a bus in Liverpool city centre. | Police handout

In a statement today (October 13), Detective Inspector Paula Jones said: “This was clearly a very distressing incident for the teenager and enquiries are ongoing into what happened.

“We would like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he could have information to help with our investigation. I would urge anyone who recognises him to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC on social media or call 101, quoting reference 25000695536. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.