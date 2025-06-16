One of Liverpool’s most treasured family businesses has been crowned best in the North West.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wongs, a cherished jewellers where “Liverpool gets engaged”, was created over 45 years ago by Brian Wong. The jewellery shop, which is located in the Whitechapel area of the city centre, is known for its hand-crafted diamond engagement rings.

The store and workshop have been in several locations across the city, with the flagship store at Whitechapel opening in 2010. Now, Wongs has been awarded ‘Best Jeweller’ at the 15th Annual North West Wedding Awards, a prestigious celebration of excellence in the region’s wedding industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards evening, held on June 11 and styled to a stunning summer theme by Willow & Fig, brought together leading wedding suppliers from across the region. The event also raised over £4,378.17 for Destination Florida Children’s Charity.

Wongs Liverpool. | Wongs

Cynthia Cartwright, Commercial Director at Wongs Jewellers said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been named Best Jeweller. This award means so much because it comes directly from the couples, we’ve had the privilege of supporting through one of the most special moments of their lives.

“As we prepare to launch our new store in Manchester later this year, this recognition is a real celebration of the passion and dedication our team brings to every customer interaction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by County Brides, the awards highlight outstanding service and commitment across the North West wedding sector. With over 17,500 verified votes and 3,042 companies nominated, the competition was tougher than ever — making Wongs’ win all the more meaningful.

“It’s a huge honour to receive this recognition,” added Peter Wong, Managing Director. “Craftsmanship, care, and personal service have always been at the core of Wongs, and to be voted Best Jeweller by the very people we serve is an incredible achievement for the whole team.”