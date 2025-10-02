£87m scheme to bring 365 'premium' apartments to Liverpool city centre

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
The apartment scheme features a concierge, cinema room, gym, and rooftop terraces.

Bentry Capital have unveiled details of their £500 million portfolio of new residential homes across the UK, including an £87 scheme in Liverpool city centre.

The investor-developer has expanded to incorporate Mellior Group as their in-house national main contractor, whose headquarters are in Liverpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bentry Capital has 1,200 units and four main schemes with further sites in the pipeline: two commercial to residential conversions in London’s Islington and Hammersmith, a newbuild in Liverpool’s city centre and one in Salford.

The Liverpool scheme - Abbey Row - is an £87 million newbuild of 365 apartments with a premium specification and Soho House-inspired amenities alongside integrated retail and landscaped communal outdoor spaces.

Abbey Row, Liverpool (CGI).placeholder image
Abbey Row, Liverpool (CGI). | BENTRY CAPITAL
Abbey Row, Liverpool (CGI).placeholder image
Abbey Row, Liverpool (CGI). | BENTRY CAPITAL

The apartments include studios as well as one, two and three bed spaces within three residential towers. Abbey Row is also set to feature a concierge, cinema room, gym, and rooftop terraces.

Bentry Capital says the plans will “deliver a sophisticated lifestyle as the city’s appeal continues to grow”, with Liverpool being England’s top performing city for property value growth this year, according to Land Registry data.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David Cain, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of Bentry Capital says: “When markets are challenging, too often developers are unable to deliver the products they have promised, losing both investor and public faith in their brand.

“With Mellior Group incorporated as the in-house construction arm, Bentry Capital is successfully delivering schemes across London and the north of England. Especially in Liverpool and Salford, areas seeing huge demand and supply imbalances, high quality newbuild homes are very sought-after.”

Related topics:LiverpoolEnglandNorthSalfordLondon
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice