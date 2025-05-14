Chester Zoo receives £4m funding boost to help local habitats

Chester Zoo receives significant funding to enhance local wildlife habitats and community projects.

Chester Zoo has received a £4 million boost from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to support their Networks for Nature initiative.

This project will go towards restoring and creating vital wildlife habitats across Cheshire, making a lasting difference to both local wildlife and the community. The funding will go towards key initiatives, including restoring or creating 20 ponds, planting nearly 3,000 metres of hedgerow and developing over 100 hectares of varied habitats.

In addition, over 4,500 students will take part in year-long school projects to improve school grounds, while 90 young people will receive training through an environmental leadership course.

Chester Zoo. | Chester Zoo.

The funding will also help create 14 new jobs, support 18 community groups with their own conservation projects and maintain a network of trained wildlife champions across the region.

The Zoo are leading this project in partnership with a range of organisations, including Cheshire West and Chester Local Authority, Cheshire Wildlife Trust, the Canal and River Trust, Sustrans and the Land Trust. The overall goal of Networks for Nature is to create a thriving landscape where both wildlife and people can be their best.

This includes revitalising wetland areas for amphibians and birds, creating community nature spaces and improving nature parks across the region.

Since launching, Chester Zoo's led green initiatives in schools, hosted networking events for local community groups, trained wildlife champions in practical skills and worked on establishing wellbeing walking routes through improved areas. This funding will enable them to expand these efforts even further.