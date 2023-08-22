Children plead for peace on first anniversary of Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s death

Local school children have featured in a poignant video to remind people about the power of community spirit, on the first anniversary of the tragic murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot in the chest when Thomas Cashman chased another man into her house on Kingsheath Avenue, on August 22, and opened fire through the door. Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot through the hand and intended target Joseph Nee was also wounded.

Earlier this year, Cashman was sentenced to life, with a minimum of 42 years in prison, however, he refused to appear in court.

Olivia’s death was one of three murders that took place in Liverpool last August, with Ashley Dale and Sam Rimmer also dying as a result of gun crime.

Now, pupils from Olivia’s school St Mary Margaret’s in Huyton have come together with Malvern and Park Brow primaries to produce a powerful video based on a poem written by poet Curtis Watts, who worked with the schools and local community to develop the words.

In part of the poem, the children plead for community cohesion and peace saying: “We could be family with no enemies.

“We’ll never know if we don’t try it. Let’s say it together: ‘All one and for all’. It could be perfect – none could deny it!”

Detail View of floral tributes at the Funeral of Olivia Pratt-Korbell at St Margaret Mary’s Church on September 15, 2022 in Liverpool. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

Liverpool City Council Leader, Councillor Liam Robinson, said: “The senseless murder of Olivia was deeply shocking, shaking many of us to our very core. It made us ask that most uncomfortable of questions: what type of world are we living in, where our children aren’t safe in their home? Fortunately, this type of tragedy is extremely rare.

“Our city prides itself on our sense of community. It is part of our identity, and it comes from a collective sense that we can achieve great things – when we do it together.

“If you want to show your respects for Olivia and her family on the first anniversary of her death, then speak up when you see those who do wrong. To turn a blind eye only serves those who seek to cause harm. And it unpicks that sense of togetherness. A huge amount of work is going on to tackle serious crime in Liverpool, but we can only succeed with the support of our communities.

“I send my sincere condolences to Olivia’s family and hope they can draw strength from the fact many in this city stand for what is right and good in this world.”