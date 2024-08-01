Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The children’s hospital shared some positive news on Thursday morning.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital has shared some positive news in the wake of Southport’s awful knife attack.

Three young girls died and several others were taken to hospital, after a ‘ferocious’ knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for children at the Hart Space, Hart Street, on Monday.

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar - aged six, seven, and nine - were killed in the horrific incident. Merseyside Police said eight other children and two adults, who were ‘bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked’, suffered knife injuries during the mass stabbing. Among them was yoga teacher, Leanne Lucas and local business owner, John Hayes, who are believed to be in a critical condition - according to the PA news agency.

A 17-year-old boy charged with three counts of murder, ten counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court this morning, with the case now being dealt with at Liverpool Crown Court. In a statement on Thursday morning, a spokesperson for Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are delighted that two of the children involved in Monday’s awful incident have now been discharged.”

While five other children injured in the attack remain in hospital, Alder Hey shared a positive update on how they are doing. The Trust said: “We continue to treat five children involved in the devastating incident in Southport on Monday, including one recently transferred to us from Aintree University Hospital. All the children in our care are currently in a stable condition.” Adding: “Our heartfelt sympathies remain with all those affected by Monday’s incident.”