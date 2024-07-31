Southport stabbing suspect: Why journalists cannot name the 17-year-old suspect and what we know so far
and live on Freeview channel 276
Speculation is rife online regarding the identity of the suspect arrested in connection with Monday’s mass stabbing in Southport.
Merseyside Police arrested a 17-year-old boy from his home in Banks, Lancashire, shortly after the horrific attack which killed three young girls and has left five other children and two adults in a critical condition in hospital.
Police say the suspect was born in Wales, however, false claims that he was an asylum seeker who recently arrived in the UK have circulated online and a violent protest broke out in Southport on Tuesday evening, with protestors throwing bricks at a mosque and leaving more than 20 police officers with injuries. Merseyside Police say they believe the incident involved supporters of the English Defence League, and footage circulating online show protestors shouting far-right chants.
But, while some online believe the protection of the suspect’s identity is a ploy by the British government, police force and media, there are actually legal reasons as to why he cannot be named publicly.
Why can’t the Southport stabbing suspect be named?
There are a number of reasons as to why the Southport stabbing suspect has not yet been publicly named but, one key reason is the issue of privacy.
On the February 16, 2022, the Supreme Court handed down its landmark judgment in the case of Bloomberg v ZXC where it confirmed that prior to being charged, a suspect should have a reasonable expectation of privacy, until they are charged.
This ruling can be seen in much of journalists’ reporting, with initial reports of arrests usually only including details such as the suspect’s age, location of residence and gender. Then, once a suspect is charged, further details such as names and images are usually released.
This is not the case when the suspect is under the age of 18, however, as youths are given automatic anonymity. Section 44 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999 provides children anonymity as soon as a criminal investigation begins, meaning journalists are usually banned from publishing their names and other identifying details, unless/until restrictions are lifted by a judge. All children appearing in youth or crown courts across England and Wales, including victims, witnesses and defendants, benefit from this anonymity.
- Subscribe to our free Liverpool World newsletter to get a round-up of the latest news, sports and breaking updates
This means that even if the 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with the Southport attack is charged and later tried in court, journalists will not be able to identify him unless anonymity is lifted, or he turns 18 soon. For context, in the case of Brianna Ghey’s killers - who were aged 15 and 16 at the time of her murder - the judge agreed to lift their anonymity when they were sentenced, noting there was “a strong public interest in the full and unrestricted reporting of what is plainly an exceptional case”.
What we know about the suspect so far
According to Merseyside Police:
- The suspect is a 17-year-old male, who was born in Cardiff, Wales, and lives in Banks, Lancashire
- He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
- The incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and no one else is being sought in connection with it.
- A motive is not yet known.
- The suspect’s parents were from Rwanda.
In a statement, Merseyside Police added: “A name has been shared on social media in connection with the suspect in the incident in Southport. This name is incorrect and we would urge people not to speculate on details of the incident while the investigation is ongoing.”