Merseyside Police arrested a 17-year-old boy from his home in Banks, Lancashire, shortly after the horrific attack which killed three young girls.

Speculation is rife online regarding the identity of the suspect arrested in connection with Monday’s mass stabbing in Southport.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, Dasilva Aguiar, 9 and Bebe King, 6, were fatally stabbed in Southport on Monday. A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder. | Merseyside Police

Police say the suspect was born in Wales, however, false claims that he was an asylum seeker who recently arrived in the UK have circulated online and a violent protest broke out in Southport on Tuesday evening, with protestors throwing bricks at a mosque and leaving more than 20 police officers with injuries. Merseyside Police say they believe the incident involved supporters of the English Defence League, and footage circulating online show protestors shouting far-right chants.

But, while some online believe the protection of the suspect’s identity is a ploy by the British government, police force and media, there are actually legal reasons as to why he cannot be named publicly.

Why can’t the Southport stabbing suspect be named?

There are a number of reasons as to why the Southport stabbing suspect has not yet been publicly named but, one key reason is the issue of privacy.

On the February 16, 2022, the Supreme Court handed down its landmark judgment in the case of Bloomberg v ZXC where it confirmed that prior to being charged, a suspect should have a reasonable expectation of privacy, until they are charged.

This ruling can be seen in much of journalists’ reporting, with initial reports of arrests usually only including details such as the suspect’s age, location of residence and gender. Then, once a suspect is charged, further details such as names and images are usually released.

Floral tributes and soft toys are laid following a vigil in Southport, northwest England, on July 30, 2024, a day after a deadly child knife attack. | AFP via Getty Images

This is not the case when the suspect is under the age of 18, however, as youths are given automatic anonymity. Section 44 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999 provides children anonymity as soon as a criminal investigation begins, meaning journalists are usually banned from publishing their names and other identifying details, unless/until restrictions are lifted by a judge. All children appearing in youth or crown courts across England and Wales, including victims, witnesses and defendants, benefit from this anonymity.

This means that even if the 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with the Southport attack is charged and later tried in court, journalists will not be able to identify him unless anonymity is lifted, or he turns 18 soon. For context, in the case of Brianna Ghey’s killers - who were aged 15 and 16 at the time of her murder - the judge agreed to lift their anonymity when they were sentenced, noting there was “a strong public interest in the full and unrestricted reporting of what is plainly an exceptional case”.

What we know about the suspect so far

According to Merseyside Police:

The suspect is a 17-year-old male, who was born in Cardiff, Wales, and lives in Banks, Lancashire

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and no one else is being sought in connection with it.

A motive is not yet known.

The suspect’s parents were from Rwanda.