Controversial plans for 220 new homes in St Helens set for approval

The plans have received numerous letters of objection.

More than 200 homes could be created in St Helens, if plans are approved next week.

Persimmon Homes (North West) wants to construct 220 properties on former greenbelt land at Weathercock Hill Farm in Garswood.

The application site is former 24.75 acres of agricultural land - located approximately 7.4km north east of St Helens town centre, and 7.7km south west of Wigan Town Centre.

The site by Weathercock Hill Farm. | Google

Under the plans, the homes would be a mix of one to five-bedroom properties, and 66 of those would be affordable. The scheme would also include internal roads, open public space, electric vehicle charging points and new children’s play facilities.

When plans were unveiled, one letter of support was received, alongside 65 letters of objection.

The scheme will go before St Helens Borough Council's Planning Committee on Tuesday (October 7) with the recommendation for approval.