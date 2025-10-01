'Can't wait' - This City is Ours star excites fans with season two update

James Nelson-Joyce, star of the hit crime drama 'This City is Ours', teases fans with a glimpse of the season two script.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second season of hit crime drama This City is Ours is coming, with the show’s lead actor sharing a teaser on social media.

The eight-part first series, which launched in full on BBC iPlayer in March, has been praised by both critics and viewers alike and features a whole host of fantastic Scouse actors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Created and written by Stephen Butchard, season one explored Ronnie Phelan (Sean Bean) and Michael Kavanagh’s (James Nelson-Joyce) cocaine trade and what happened when Ronnie’s son Jamie - played by Scouser Jack McMullen - decided he wanted to inherit their kingdom.

James Nelson-Joyce in This City is Ours. | BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack

The series was named the BBC’s most watched new drama launch of the year back in May, with almost 3 million people streaming the series finale ahead of its BBC One transmission, and a new season confirmed.

Now, James Nelson-Joyce has given fans an update on the next series on Instagram. The Scouse star shared a photo of his season two episode one script, alongside the caption “TCIO” and an egg timer emoji.

Fellow actor Adam Abbou, who plays Freddie in the series, also shared an image of his episode two readthrough draft, with the caption: “Back at it again S2...”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A release date for the next season has not yet been revealed but the teasers have certainly got people excited, with singer Miles Kane writing: “My fav TV show since Sopranos and Gomorrah.” Local influencer Niall O’Callaghan also wrote: “No I can’t wait.”