Anti-Digital ID projections appeared on Liverpool monuments yesterday, as the Labour Party delivered its annual conference in the city.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The graphics, showing a picture of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and text reading ‘No to Digital ID’ could be seen at the Royal Albert Dock and Liverpool Lime street, as the Together Association campaigned against the new scheme.

The Prime Minister claims that the roll-out will in time make it simpler to apply for services like driving licences, childcare and welfare, while streamlining access to tax records. The new digital ID will be held on people’s phones, and it will be mandatory as a means of proving your Right to Work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No To Digital ID. | Together Association/La Vida Liverpool

The scheme aims to “stop those with no right to be here from being able to find work” and “will combat criminal gangs who promise access to the UK labour market in order to profit from dangerous, illegal channel crossings”.

But, the Together Association says compulsory digital ID cards “threaten to hand enormous power to both the state and private corporations, while creating a permanent underclass of the digitally excluded – those without smartphones, fixed addresses, or the right documents.”

Alan Miller, of the Together Association, said: “Millions are opposed to Digital ID. We shall not become walking Barcodes treated like criminals. Digital ID will not ‘stop the boats’ nor reduce crime. We stand Together against Digital ID. “

No To Digital ID. | Together Association/La Vida Liverpool

Sir Keir Starmer said: “I know working people are worried about the level of illegal migration into this country. A secure border and controlled migration are reasonable demands, and this government is listening and delivering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK. It will make it tougher to work illegally in this country, making our borders more secure. And it will also offer ordinary citizens countless benefits, like being able to prove your identity to access key services swiftly - rather than hunting around for an old utility bill.

“We are doing the hard graft to deliver a fairer Britain for those who want to see change, not division. That is at the heart of our Plan for Change, which is focused on delivering for those who want to see their communities thrive again.”