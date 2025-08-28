Council celebrates CQC report 'to be proud of'

Sefton Council’s Cabinet members are set to be presented with a report which details the outcome of the recent assessment of adult social care by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The local authority achieved an overall rating of ‘good’ in June this year, after the CQC found that people were “receiving positive, person-centred support designed to promote their independence and support their health and well-being”.

The CQC met with social workers and people who use services, Sefton Carers Centre, Sefton Council for Voluntary Services, Sefton Advocacy and other key partners as well as 60 people who have used adult social care.

The report noted that there is a focus on prevention and early help, supporting people to live independently for as long as possible. It also praised the council’s leadership, strong local partnerships, and commitment to involving people in shaping the services they use.

The CQC did however receive mixed feedback from unpaid carers who felt unable to have a break from their caring role due to difficulties accessing respite placements in a planned way, and some people found it difficult to speak to the right person when using the contact centre telephone number.

At the time of the report, the CQC noted: “The local authority is increasing the number of staff who triaged calls as well as the amount of social workers to help improve this.”

Sefton Council says its Adult Social Care teams will now be focusing on “the improvements most important to people who use services” to ensure “timely access to support, personalised care and smoother transitions between services”.

Cllr Ian Moncur, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, said: “This report is something to be proud of. It reflects the passion we have for supporting people in our communities. We’re now focused on building on this success for the people of Sefton.

"As Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and joint chair of our Co-production Board I will be overseeing our next steps.”

Cabinet members will work on the improvement plan from Monday, September 1.