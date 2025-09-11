A man has been arrested after Merseyside Police received reports that supermarket staff in Birkenhead were threatened with a knife.

Merseyside Police were informed at 8.45pm on Wednesday (September 10) that a man had taken an item from Lidl on Oxton Road before “threatening staff while holding a pocket knife” when challenged. He is then said have made off on a bicycle.

Officers were deployed to the area and following a search, they located the suspect on Oxton Road and detained him.

A 56-year-old man from Seacombe was arrested on suspicion of robbery and taken into custody for questioning, and a Stanley knife was recovered for forensic examination.

Lidl, Oxton Road. | Google

Detective Inspector Sarah Wilkinson said: "People working in supermarkets in the heart of our communities provide a vital service, and are a lifeline for people living locally.

“They should be able to go about their jobs without fear of being subjected to intimidation and threats of violence.

"Officers responded swiftly to attend the scene, speak to the victim and witnesses and ultimately detain a suspect who remains in custody.

“I hope this sends a clear message that we take retail crime incredibly seriously and will continue to work with businesses across Merseyside to provide advice on safety and security and bring offenders to justice.”

Anyone with information on retail crime should contact the Merseyside Police social media desk @MerPolCC on X and Facebook, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.