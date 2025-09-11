Major update on Liverpool City Region £2 bus fare cap

Mayor Steve Rotheram has provided a major update on the Liverpool City Region’s £2 bus fare cap.

Introduced in September 2022 with funding from the region’s Bus Services Improvement Plan (BSIP) settlement, the £2 fare cap aimed to help bus passenger numbers bounce back following the pandemic.

It was extended until September 2025, in response to the national fare cap rising to £3 in January 2025.

Now, Mr Rotheram has announced that the £2 cap will remain in place until the end of 2025.

Speaking about the decision, the Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “I promised that we’d cap fares for three years, not only have we done that, we’ve been able to extend this even further.

“By keeping bus fares capped at £2 until the end of 2025, we’re making sure that people can continue to get to work, school, and appointments without worrying about rising travel costs.

“At a time when many other parts of the country are seeing fares increase, we’re choosing to do things differently here in the Liverpool City Region – making public transport more affordable, fairer, and better for everyone.

“And with the busy — and often expensive — Christmas period around the corner, I’m glad this decision will give families a little extra breathing space too. It’s one of the ways we’re putting money back into people’s pockets and encouraging more people to use our fantastic public transport system.”

Bus travel is the most popular form of public transport in the Liverpool City Region, accounting for over 80% of all journeys made every day.