Three young girls were tragically killed in Southport following the ‘ferocious’ attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

Merseyside’s Premier League football clubs have paid tribute to the innocent children killed in Monday’s horrific knife attack.

Three young girls were tragically killed in Southport following the ‘ferocious’ attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for children aged six to eleven. Bebe King, aged six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, aged seven, were killed on the day of Monday’s attack on Hart Street, while nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning as a result of her injuries.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds during the attack, and five of them are currently in a critical condition in hospital. Two adults were also seriously injured after ‘bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked’.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, Dasilva Aguiar, 9 and Bebe King, 6, were fatally stabbed in Southport on Monday. A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder | Merseyside Police

People from all around the world have shared heartfelt messages to those affected by the incident, including US popstar Taylor Swift, who said: “I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.” As Merseyside continues to reel over the horrendous events, Liverpool Football Club and Everton Club have paid tribute to the victims of the massacre, with the Reds holding a minutes’ silence before training in Philadelphia on Tuesday (July 30). The club also shared a tribute on social media, while captain Virgil van Dijk said: “My thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and their families at this devastating time.”

Liverpool players and staff hold a minutes silence for victims of the Southport massacre at the NovaCare Complex on July 30, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Before Everton and Coventry’s friendly on Tuesday evening, both teams and sets of fans paid tribute to the victims, as well as young Coventry City supporter Keaton Slater, who was tragically killed by a car which failed to stop earlier this summer.