Gun and knife crime is a key issue in Merseyside, with the area experiencing a number of high-profile weapon-related incidents over the last few years.

Now, Liverpool’s weapons hotspots can be revealed, with new data showing the neighbourhoods which have seen the most people found by Merseyside Police to be carrying weapons.

The data is for the period from December 2023 to November 2024 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of people found in possession of weapons, per 1,000 residents.

The city of Liverpool is divided into 60 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where people were caught with offensive weapons, not where the incidents were reported from.

We have listed the 19 neighbourhoods in the city with the most incidents, in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . Central & Islington In Central & Islington area, there were 5.5 neighbourhood-level incidents of possession of a weapon per 1,000 residents. | User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

2 . Pier Head In the Pier Head area, there were 3.5 neighbourhood-level incidents of possession of a weapon per 1,000 residents. | arenaphotouk - stock.adobe.com

3 . Albert Dock & Queens Dock In the Albert Dock & Queens Dock area, there were 3.4 neighbourhood-level incidents of possession of a weapon per 1,000 residents. | dudlajzov - stock.adobe.com

4 . Toxteth Park In the Toxteth Park area, there were 2.8 neighbourhood-level incidents of possession of a weapon per 1,000 residents. | Sue Adair via Wkimedia