Stacey Dooley has shared an exciting update on her new BBC documentary exploring the shoplifting ‘epidemic’ in Britain.

In November, the BBC revealed it had commissioned Stacey Dooley: Shoplifting for BBC Three and iPlayer, along with further projects in the pipeline including an additional single documentary and two series.

The new shoplifting documentary will see Stacey unpick the reasons people give for why they steal and check in with those at the front line of trying to deter and catch thieves. The programme synopsis states that Britain is “in the grip of a shoplifting epidemic,” and Stacey will try to uncover how it has gotten so out of control.

Stacey Dooley shares new documentary update. | Stacey Dooley via Instagram (@sjdooley)

Sharing an update on Sunday (February 9), Dooley revealed filming has now come to an end. The documentary star posed for a photo, shared on Instagram, to mark the occasion - complete with a peace sign.

The caption read: “FINAL day shooting for our shoplifting doc. Out sooooooon!” She added that she looked “impeccably glam tbh,” wearing grey a hoodie.

According to the BBC, Stacey Dooley: Shoplifting will air on BBC Three and iPlayer in 2025, with more details to be announced in due course.