Man arrested after alleged burglary at Liverpool city centre McDonald's

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 14:34 BST
An arrest has been made after an alleged burglary at a Liverpool city centre McDonald’s this morning (October 23).

At around 7am, Merseyside Police received a report of someone gaining entry to a staff room at the McDonald’s on Blundell Street and stealing a pair of earbuds.

A man matching the description was detained nearby by officers, and suspected stolen earbuds and a large quantity of suspected stolen chocolate were found.

A 45-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and handling stolen goods and has been taken to a police station for questioning.

Constable Wilton from the Liverpool city centre Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "This was vigilant and swift police work which has brought a suspect into custody. Our enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to identify businesses who have recently had a large quantity of chocolate stolen.

“Crime targeting those who own, run and work in our businesses will never be tolerated and can have a significant impact on both individuals and organisations. We work closely with businesses, Liverpool City Council's comprehensive Citywatch CCTV network and other partners to reduce such incidents, and put those responsible before the courts”

If you witnessed this incident or hold any information, footage or images to assist, please contact @MerPolCC on X of Facebook with reference 25000852640.

You can also report information via Merseyside Police’s website or call 101.Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website.

