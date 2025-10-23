Stacey Dooley and Ben Zand launch new Channel 4 podcast Untangled

Stacey Dooley. | Getty

Channel 4 has launched a brand-new podcast, fronted by award-winning, Liverpool-based journalists Stacey Dooley and Ben Zand.

The podcast, titled Untangled, will see the pair will explore the headlines at the top of our social media feeds, bringing listeners “clarity, warmth and context rather than spin or soundbites”.

The first episode launched on Wednesday (October 22), with Liverpool journalist Ben Zand chatting to “honorary Scouser” Stacey about her move to the city, before delving into their first topic - Prince Andrew.

The launch of the podcast follows the publication in January of Channel 4’s study, Gen Z: Trends, Truth and Trust which highlighted the scale of the challenges facing Gen Z in sourcing trusted news, including that young people have more confidence in social media posts from friends than established journalism.

Stacey Dooley said: “There’s so much happening in the world, it can feel hard to know what really matters or who to trust. With Untangled, we’re hoping to make sense of it all – to have open, honest conversations about the stories everyone’s talking about, without it feeling overwhelming or heavy. It’s about curiosity and compassion.”

Ben Zand added: “We wanted to make something that helps people get to grips with the biggest stories without feeling overwhelmed by them. And most importantly, to really focus on the impact of the human beings at the heart of these stories.

“Untangled is about slowing things down and having reasonable, honest conversations in a world that feels increasingly polarised. We’re aiming for curiosity over conflict. It’s about curiosity and connection. We want listeners to come away feeling like they’ve actually understood the story, not just scrolled past it.”

Untangled is available to watch on the Channel 4 Documentaries YouTube channel and Spotify. It will air weekly.