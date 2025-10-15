Zombie knife, baton and drugs found in Garston as police make arrests

Three men have been arrested by Merseyside Police, following a stop search in Garston on Tuesday evening (October 14).

Merseyside Police said that at around 8.00pm, officers were on patrol when they noticed a black Volkswagen car driving erratically around Speke and Garston.

The vehicle was stop searched and officers found three large nitrous oxide cannisters in a sports bag in the footwell of the car along with a large amount of money on one of the men.

The three men - aged 49 and 19 - from Garston, were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a Class C psychoactive substance Nitrous Oxide with intent to supply.

The force said a further search carried out at properties in Garston uncovered an extendable baton, a zombie knife, cannabis resin and a snap bag of white powder.

The two 19-year-old men were further arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and possession of a controlled Class B drug, cannabis. The three men have been released under investigation.

Neighbourhood Inspector Michelle Ingram said: “I would like to thank our officers who spotted this vehicle in Garston. This proactive stop has resulted in the seizure of nitrous oxide, cash and three arrests in our community.

“Abuse of nitrous oxide is dangerous and has been linked to antisocial behaviour and criminality in Merseyside and across the UK.

“Those involved in organised crime and drug supply have no thought for anyone other than themselves, their criminal intent and greed. This criminal activity is hugely damaging to our communities, which often involves intimidation, violence and creating fear in the neighbourhood.

“I would ask anyone who has information about this kind of activity to come forward so action can be taken.”

Anyone with information on suspected drug production or criminal activity in their community can contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre. You can also report information via their website or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here. In an emergency always call 999.