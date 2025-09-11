Dangerous RAAC concrete to be removed from Liverpool hospital

A Merseyside hospital is amongst 12 sites in England set to have a “potentially dangerous” concrete removed.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is a lightweight building material can crumble and erode over time and is liable to sudden collapse.

RAAC was used in schools, colleges and other building construction from the 1950s until the 1990s. However, it was later realised that the material is less durable than a conventional reinforced concrete, with a lifespan of about 30 years.

Safety concerns over RAAC were first identified in 1994 and the situation has been monitored since 2018. Rising concerns over its safety over the last few years prompted nationwide inspections of public buildings, with the dangerous material identified at hundreds of sites and schools forced to close.

The current Labour government says it “is determined to remove it from public spaces” - including hospitals and schools - and has pledged to eliminate RAAC from all NHS buildings across England by 2035.

An example of porous and crumbling RAAC | supplied

The Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England this week announced that seven more hospitals across England have now eradicated the material, with a further 12 “on track” to complete removals by the end of March 2026 - backed up by £440m funding.

Clatterbridge Hospital in Liverpool is among the sites scheduled for removal by the end of the financial year, with a spokesperson for the Department for Health and Social Care commenting: “All hospitals where RAAC has been identified have robust mitigations in place to make them stable and safe while they await its removal - minimising disruption to services and supporting our mission to cut waiting lists.”

Nearby hospitals on the list include the Countess of Chester and the Royal Blackburn Hospital in Lancashire.

Simon Corben, Director of Estates at NHS England, said: “Keeping patients and staff safe is always our top priority, and we have been working closely with trusts to manage RAAC safely and ensure the continuation of services while this essential work is taking place.

“The completion of these latest projects is a positive step, giving staff confidence that they can continue delivering care in safe environments - and we will keep working with trusts to complete the programme across the NHS estate at pace.”