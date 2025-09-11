Opening date for new restaurant taking over historic Bold Street building
House of Caesar will join the vibrant food scene on Bold Street with a mixed menu of “authentic” Arabic, Turkish, Syrian and Mediterranean dishes.
More than £300,000 has already been spent transforming the historic former bank building and Brazilian bar at 103 Bold Street into a new dining venue.
The food will focus on classic marinated meats, like chicken, lamb, and fish, with lots of rice dishes and salads and freshly-baked breads. There will also be the likes of falafel and fetoosh, shish and kofta kebabs, shawarma and plant-based plates with colourful options like hummus.
The House of Caesar team are “getting more and more excited” to launch and have now revealed that the new restaurant and bar will open on September 30.
A range of part-time and full-time positions are still available at the House of Caesar and those interested can email their CV’s and cover letters to [email protected].