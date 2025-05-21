Sephora will officially open its doors in Liverpool tomorrow (Thursday, May 22) with large queues expected to form overnight and into the morning.

Known for generous opening day freebies, the highly-awaited store in Liverpool ONE will open at 9.00am and the first 500 customers in the queue will receive fabric wristbands for exclusive Sephora goody bags.

Ahead of Sephora welcoming customers, I was invited for a sneak peak around the new store - and it’s certainly impressive. The bright space houses a whole host of popular makeup, skincare and haircare brands, as well as Sephora’s own collection, a beauty station for makeup services and a fragrance section.

With 6,727 square footage of total floor space, customers can expect products by the likes of Makeup by Mario, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga and TikTok’s latest viral products.

The opening weekend will see “surprises” as well as an appearance from Danny Beard, music from DJ Billie Clements, goody bags, sweet treats, interactive photo moments, immersive beauty experiences and prizes. Sephora Liverpool will even attempt to set a world record on opening day, with customers asked to come with their hair ‘ready to be rolled’.

Take a look at the gallery below for a sneak peek inside.

1 . First look inside Sephora Liverpool First look inside Sephora Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

2 . First look inside Sephora Liverpool First look inside Sephora Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

3 . First look inside Sephora Liverpool First look inside Sephora Liverpool. | Emma Dukes