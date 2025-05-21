I got a sneak peek inside Sephora Liverpool ahead of the grand opening and it's unreal

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 21st May 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 15:00 BST

Experience the stunning interiors and diverse range of brands inside Sephora Liverpool before its much-anticipated grand opening.

Sephora will officially open its doors in Liverpool tomorrow (Thursday, May 22) with large queues expected to form overnight and into the morning.

Known for generous opening day freebies, the highly-awaited store in Liverpool ONE will open at 9.00am and the first 500 customers in the queue will receive fabric wristbands for exclusive Sephora goody bags.

Ahead of Sephora welcoming customers, I was invited for a sneak peak around the new store - and it’s certainly impressive. The bright space houses a whole host of popular makeup, skincare and haircare brands, as well as Sephora’s own collection, a beauty station for makeup services and a fragrance section.

- Celebrity Big Brother star Danny Beard to host Sephora Liverpool opening

- I aim to secure a Sephora goody bag at the Liverpool opening - I'll give you £180 to queue overnight for me

With 6,727 square footage of total floor space, customers can expect products by the likes of Makeup by Mario, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga and TikTok’s latest viral products.

The opening weekend will see “surprises” as well as an appearance from Danny Beard, music from DJ Billie Clements, goody bags, sweet treats, interactive photo moments, immersive beauty experiences and prizes. Sephora Liverpool will even attempt to set a world record on opening day, with customers asked to come with their hair ‘ready to be rolled’.

Take a look at the gallery below for a sneak peek inside.

First look inside Sephora Liverpool.

1. First look inside Sephora Liverpool

First look inside Sephora Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

First look inside Sephora Liverpool.

2. First look inside Sephora Liverpool

First look inside Sephora Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

First look inside Sephora Liverpool.

3. First look inside Sephora Liverpool

First look inside Sephora Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

First look inside Sephora Liverpool.

4. First look inside Sephora Liverpool

First look inside Sephora Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolSephorafirst person
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice