One eager beauty fan offers £180 for someone to queue overnight at the Sephora Liverpool One opening, aiming to score a goody bag.

Sephora will open its doors in Liverpool this week and beauty fans are going to extreme lengths to get their hands on a goody bags.

The highly-awaited store in Liverpool ONE will open at 9.00am on Thursday (May 22), with large queues expected to form hours in advance. Queues will be permitted from 10pm the night before, and the first 500 customers in the queue will receive fabric wristbands for exclusive Sephora goody bags.

The brand is known for generous freebies on opening day and beauty fanatics are even turning to Airtasker, the local services marketplace, to hire people to queue overnight on their behalf.

Sephora sign in Liverpool ONE. | Emma Dukes

One woman is even offering £180 for the task and has managed to get someone to queue from Wednesday night (May 21).

The task shared by ‘Priscilla O’ reads: “I need someone to queue on my behalf for the Sephora grand opening at Liverpool ONE. The first 500 customers will receive exclusive goody bags, and I aim to secure one.

Sephora Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

“Queue overnight and be among the first 500 customers when the store opens at 9:00 AM. I couldn't get off work for this so needed someone to take over for me. Queueing permitted from 10pm on the Wednesday so ideally someone willing to queue from that time.

“I'm able to collect at a pre-agreed location in Liverpool city centre on my lunch break at 12 PM.”

Despite the task only being shared yesterday, the beauty fan has managed to find someone to help and they even said they’re ‘happy’ to queue from 10.00pm.