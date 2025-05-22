Sephora's new Liverpool store opens today offering fans 500 goody bags.

Sephora will open its doors in Liverpool today, with eager fans lining up outside the South John Street store.

The first 500 customers in the queue will receive fabric wristbands for exclusive Sephora goody bags and large queues have already formed, with queueing permitted from 10.00pm last night.

The new store at Liverpool ONE boasts an expansive 6,727 square footage of total floor space and stock exclusive beauty brands, including the likes of Makeup by Mario, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga and TikTok’s latest viral products.

Celebrity Big Brother finalist and cherished Liverpool drag queen, Danny Beard, is leading today’s “boss” celebrations which feature drag acts, music and more. Sephora Liverpool is even attempting to set a world record, with customers asked to come with their hair ‘ready to be rolled’.

The opening weekend will see “surprises” as well as music from DJ Billie Clements sweet treats, interactive photo moments, immersive beauty experiences and prizes. Additional goody bags will also be available on Friday and Saturday. There will be 150 goody bags available on each day.