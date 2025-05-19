Sephora Liverpool officially opens this week.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Big Brother finalist and cherished Liverpool drag queen, Danny Beard, will lead the opening of one of the city’s most exciting new stores.

The Ru Paul’s Drag Race star was the favourite to win the latest staging of Celebrity Big Brother but Jack P. Shepherd ended up winning the crown. Now, the Scouse icon is hosting the highly-awaited grand opening of Sephora Liverpool, with drag acts, music and free goody bags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store will officially open on May 22, and will be the 8th store in Sephora UK’s growing physical retail portfolio which includes locations in Manchester and Newcastle. It follows the launches of Bath & Body Works and UNIQLO.

Sephora Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

RuPaul's Drag Race champion Danny Beard. | Getty Images

The opening weekend will see “surprises” as well as music from DJ Billie Clements, goody bags, sweet treats, interactive photo moments, immersive beauty experiences and prizes. Sephora Liverpool will even attempt to set a world record on opening day, with customers asked to come with their hair ‘ready to be rolled’.

The new store at Liverpool ONE will boast an expansive 6,727 square footage of total floor space and stock exclusive beauty brands, including the likes of Makeup by Mario, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga and TikTok’s latest viral products.

Sephora Liverpool will open at 9.00am on Thursday (May 22), with large queues expected to form hours before opening. Queues will be permitted from 10pm the night before, and the first 500 customers in the queue will receive fabric wristbands for exclusive Sephora goody bags.