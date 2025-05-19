We're going for a world record at the Sephora Liverpool store opening

Sephora Liverpool is opening this week.

Sephora will open its doors in Liverpool this week and it’s hoping to set a ‘world record’ on opening day.

The highly-awaited store in Liverpool ONE will open at 9.00am on Thursday (May 22), with large queues expected to form hours before opening. Queues will be permitted from 10pm the night before, and the first 500 customers in the queue will receive fabric wristbands for exclusive Sephora goody bags.

Sephora Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

And, the iconic brand is hoping to make queuing a little more fun and asking customers to come with their hair ‘ready to be rolled’.

In a post on Instagram, Sephora said: “We’re going for a world record of people wearing rollers. Starting at 7.00am on Thursday 22nd May (our opening day), we’ll have stylists from Bumble and Bumble working their way down the queue putting hair rollers in for those willing to rock them. Come with your hair ready to be rolled.”