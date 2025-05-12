The highly anticipated opening of Liverpool's first Sephora store at Liverpool ONE is set for May 22, offering exclusive beauty brands, live performances, and freebies.

The official opening of Liverpool’s first-ever Sephora is almost here, with customers told to expect goodie bags and “surprises”.

The new store at Liverpool ONE will boast an expansive 6,727 square footage of total floor space and stock exclusive beauty brands, including the likes of Makeup by Mario, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga and TikTok’s latest viral products.

Customers will also be able to purchase cult-favourite products from Glossier, Rare Beauty, Tatcha, Kayali, and Glow Recipe, as well as Sephora’s own-brand collection.

The store will officially open on May 22, and will be the 8th store in Sephora UK’s growing physical retail portfolio which includes locations in Manchester and Newcastle. It follows the launches of Bath & Body Works and UNIQLO.

Sephora Liverpool promises 'boss' store opening with goodie bags, drag acts, sweet treats and surprises | Sephora / Emma Dukes / Canva

Sharing details of the highly-awaited opening on their website, a spokesperson for Sephora UK said: “We’re landing in Liverpool ONE and it’s going to be boss. Expect a rock and roll line up with the city's favourite drag acts, live musical performances, and entertainment.”

The opening weekend will also see “surprises” as well as goodie bags, sweet treats, interactive photo moments, immersive beauty experiences and prizes.

Sephora continued: “A new store can only mean ONE thing, all new brands to explore. Be the first to try Maria Nila haircare, K-Beauty bestsellers from JOONBYRD and loads of other launches. You’ll have to come to our opening to find out more.”

The new store will officially open on Thursday, May 22. An opening time has not yet been announced.