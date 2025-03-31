Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Merseyside pub could be torn down after fresh plans were submitted for the site.

The building was once home to The Railway Pub and the Wharf Inn but has not operated as a public house for a number of years.

Proposals for the demolition of the Merton Road site in Bootle, comes after a difficult year for pubs in the area. In the last 12 months, a number of drinking holes have been closed down – the most notable of which has been the Merton Inn and the The Mons.

The Merton closed in 2024 and its new owners have submitted plans to change the use of the property to incorporate a hotel on the first and second floors of the building while maintaining a pub on the ground floor.

The Wharf Inn, Bootle. | Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews

The Mons was shut down in June last year and since there has been much speculation about the future of the site – including a bid by McDonald’s which never came to fruition. The land is now back on the market for just over one millions pounds.

However, in positive news for Bootle’s hospitality industry, the pub opposite the former Wharf Inn site is the Lock and Quay which has won just won an influential award at the PubAid’s Community Pub Hero Awards 2025. Liz Bromilow and Ben Ashcroft from the pub were at the ceremony in the Houses of Commons to accept the award alongside local MP Peter Dowd.

The site at 111 Merton Road, which was previously home to The Railway Pub, has not operated as a public house for many years and is currently used as an overflow car storage for a local garage. It is now set for a complete transformation, but the plans are still subject to approval by Sefton Council.

A planning application has been submitted by Mr Joe Jones and proposes to demolish the former public house, The Wharf Inn. Plans are now being considered for transforming the site and building a four storey apartment scheme comprising of 28 private market flats with associated car park and amenity space on a former scrap yard.