Sadio Mane’s Liverpool future has reportedly been decided, with the likes of Bayern Munich playing close attention.

With the hurt of Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final still being felt by Liverpool FC fans across the world, it has not been helped by the uncertainty surrounding the future of Sadio Mane.

The Senagalese forward has been a vital cog in the record-breaking machine that Jurgen Klopp has built throughout his six years at the club, but murmurings suggest that the 30-year-old is eyeing the exit door this summer.

But is this actually true? If so, who is interested, how much will he cost and will Liverpool line up a replacement? Here is everything you need to know about Sadio Mane’s immediate future at Liverpool FC.

What has been said about Sadio Mane’s future at Liverpool?

Mane could be headed for an exit

It has long been rumoured that at least one of the dangerous three-pronged Liverpool attack - Salah, Mane, Firmino - would be leaving for pastures new this summer.

Many were under the impressionthat this season’s ‘Golden Boot’ winner Mohammed Salah would be departing the club due to disagreements over a new contract - but according to recent reports, it is Senagalese forward Sadio Mane that has been rumoured to be heading towards the Anfield exit door.

Apparently the 30-year-old has been mulling over his future at the club in recent months, with the prospect of wanting a fresh new challenge at the forefront of his mind.

Rumours that have been building on top of eachother over the course of 2022, but is any of this true?

Will Sadio Mane leave Liverpool?

According to a number of highly-reputable sources such as journalist Fabrizio Romano and news organisation Sky Sports, Sadio Mane has told Liverpool FC club officials of his wish to leave this summer.

The club have been desperate in trying to resolve Mane’s future, who had one year left on his current deal at Anfield.

The ex-Southampton man had been raising Reds fans’ hopes of remaining at the club ahead of last weekend’s gut-wrenching UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, stating during the media day: “Come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It’s special.”

However, it seems that the forward has made his mind up, with Fabrizio Romano posting on Twitter: “Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer.

“He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.”

Mane could also be seen waving goodbye to Liverpool fans during Sunday’s parade.

It is understood Jurgen Klopp and the rest of the Liverpool squad do not want to lose Mané this summer.

How much will a club have to pay for Sadio Mane?

Various reports believe that Liverpool have slapped a price tag of between £30-35 million on the head of Sadio Mané this summer.

The 30-year-old was signed from fellow Premier League club Southampton for an estimated £34 million in 2016.

Who are the favourites to sign Sadio Mane?

It will be to no one’s surprise that all of Europe’s elite are lining up the signature of Sadio Mané ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Hotly-tipped to acquire the Senegalse forward is reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who are understood to be ‘long term admirers’ of Mané.

Sky Germany are reporting that the German giants are expected to offer the 30-year-old a contract until the summer of 2025, with a transfer offer of €30 plus between €5-10 million of add-ons.

Spanish top-clubs such as Barcelona and Real Madrid are also rumoured to be interested in Mane’s services - especially with both missing out on PSG golden boy Kylian Mbappe, who signed a lucrative contract extension at the Parisian club earlier this month.

Will Liverpool sign a replacement?

It is understood that Liverpool FC already have a replacement lined-up to fill Mane’s boots - but who?

Reports suggested that the primary target of the Anfield club would have been Spurs’ Heung-min Son - who shared this season’s Premier League golden boot with Reds star Mo Salah after netting 23 goals - had the North London club not secured Champions League football for next season.

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, Villareal’s Arnaut Danjuma and Benfica’s Rafael Leao have also been strongly-linked for a switch to Merseyside.

But could his replacement already be at the club?

Jurgen Klopp has already welcomed the mightily impressive Luis Diaz in January, with the winger scoring seven times and assisting twice since joining from FC Porto.

Liverpool have also recently announced the signing of Fulham’s young Portuguese forward Fabio Carvalho - and Klopp will not allow the 19-year-old to leave on loan next campaign, with plans to involve him in the first team squad.

What is Sadio Mane’s record at Liverpool FC?

In his six years at Liverpool, Sadio Mane has netted 120 goals in 269 appearances, including 24 on a European stage.

The 30-year-old won the Premier League Golden Boot award in the 2018/19 season, as well as being named in UEFA’s Team of the Year in 2019.

During his time in Merseyside, he has received the following honours: