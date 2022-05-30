Liverpool suffered Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid but made more than £100 million from this season’s competition.

Liverpool were unable to add a seventh European Cup to the Anfield trophy cabinet as they suffered heartbreak on Saturday night.

The Reds fell to a 1-0 loss against Real Madrid in the Champions League final - ending their hopes of a treble-winning season.

Jurgen Klopp's side had already gleaned the FA Cup and Carabao Cup ahead of the showpiece clash in Paris.

Both pieces of silverware had never previously been won by the German.

But becoming kings of Europe is what Kopites wanted the most.

Indeed, there was disappointment Liverpool were unable to get their hands on the trophy in the French capital.

There was a sea of red across the city celebrating the two trophies won this season, with an estimated half-a-million fans turning out for Sunday's open-top bus parade.

However, the dismay of losing the Champions League final will be difficult to get over.

Still, in terms of finances, the Reds' Champions League campaign proved highly lucrative.

After Liverpool posted a £4.8 million pre-tax loss in their latest set of accounts - primarily due to a lack of match-day revenue after the 2019-20 season was played behind closed doors amid the Covid-19 pandemic - the Anfield coffers will be looking much healthier.

Liverpool’s 2021-22 Champions League prize money

On Twitter, financial expert Swiss Ramble has estimated Liverpool's total revenue from their Champions League campaign at a staggering £102 million (€117.6milion).

That means that transfer fees for summer signing Ibou Konate (£36 million) and January arrival Luis Diaz (£37.5 million) - who both played key roles en route to the final and started against Madrid - have already been recouped.

As has the sum splashed out on Fabio Carvalho (£7.7 million), who will arrive this summer from Fulham.

More impressively, there is still £20.8 million left over.

The lion's share of the Reds' Champions League income was down to prize money.

The Reds banked a cool £66.3 million in total. Liverpool would have earned just £4million had they defeated Real Madrid so defeat was not a disaster in terms of economics.

For qualifying for the group stages of the competition alone, Klopp's men netted roughly £13.3 million.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's share of the TV pool is gauged at £14.45 million.

Some supporters may be surprised that Uefa's coefficient - based in weighted arithmetic means used for ranking and seeding teams - means the club banked £22.7 million.

The rankings are based on performance in Uefa tournaments over past 10 years, with Liverpool not qualifying for Europe in three years.

It will only increase after Klopp's side reached their third Champions League final within five years, though.

There was also a £3.5million COVID-19 rebate from Uefa.

Klopp was euphoric when, against all odds amid a defensive crisis, the Reds qualified for Europe's elite competition last season.