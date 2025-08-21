Man arrested after car allegedly driven into e-biker rider in Litherland
At just before 6.25pm, it was reported that a red Volvo had been driven at the bike on Kirkstone Road North in Litherland, knocking the rider off.
A male then reportedly got out of the car, assaulted the victim and took his mobile phone before the car was driven away.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his shoulder and face where he remains in a stable condition.
Merseyside Police officers searching the area following the incident identified a suspect on nearby railway tracks and he was detained.
A 37-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of robbery, Section 18 wounding with intent and trespass on a railway. He has been taken into custody to be interviewed.