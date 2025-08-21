Man arrested after car allegedly driven into e-biker rider in Litherland

A man has been arrested following reports a car was driven at an electric bike in Litherland on Wednesday evening (August 20).

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At just before 6.25pm, it was reported that a red Volvo had been driven at the bike on Kirkstone Road North in Litherland, knocking the rider off.

A male then reportedly got out of the car, assaulted the victim and took his mobile phone before the car was driven away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirkstone Road North, Litherland. | Google Earth

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his shoulder and face where he remains in a stable condition.

Man who blamed other people for speeding offences jailed after appeal Photo Neil Cross Police stock image

Merseyside Police officers searching the area following the incident identified a suspect on nearby railway tracks and he was detained.

A 37-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of robbery, Section 18 wounding with intent and trespass on a railway. He has been taken into custody to be interviewed.