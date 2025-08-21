Man arrested after car allegedly driven into e-biker rider in Litherland

A man has been arrested following reports a car was driven at an electric bike in Litherland on Wednesday evening (August 20).

At just before 6.25pm, it was reported that a red Volvo had been driven at the bike on Kirkstone Road North in Litherland, knocking the rider off.

A male then reportedly got out of the car, assaulted the victim and took his mobile phone before the car was driven away.

Kirkstone Road North, Litherland.placeholder image
Kirkstone Road North, Litherland. | Google Earth

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his shoulder and face where he remains in a stable condition.

Merseyside Police officers searching the area following the incident identified a suspect on nearby railway tracks and he was detained.

A 37-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of robbery, Section 18 wounding with intent and trespass on a railway. He has been taken into custody to be interviewed.

