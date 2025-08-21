Merseyside Police are appealing for information following reports a car was driven at an electric bike in a ‘targeted’ incident.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At just before 6.25pm on Wednesday (August 20), it was reported a red Volvo had been drive at the bike on Kirkstone Road North in Litherland, knocking the rider off.

A male then reportedly got out of the car, assaulted the victim and took his mobile phone before the car was driven away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his shoulder and face where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Merseyside Police say efforts are ongoing to locate those responsible, and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out in the area. CCTV opportunities are also being explored.

Kirkstone Road North, Litherland. | Google Earth

Detective Inspector Keith Swift said: “Residents in Litherland will understandably be shocked and worried to hear that this has happened in the heart of their community.

“The offenders chose to carry out this attack on a residential street and they have shown a complete disregard not only for the victim, but for the wider community too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While our enquiries are at a very early stage, we believe this was a targeted incident. It happened on a busy road shortly before 6.25pm and we are asking any drivers who may have captured dashcam of any part of this incident to contact us.

“If you have doorbell or CCTV footage, or witnessed any part of the incident, we want to hear from you. Any information you provide will be treated extremely seriously and might well be the detail we need to help bring the offenders to justice.”

If you have any information on this incident, contact Merseyside Police via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information here or call 101, with reference 25000691222

.Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.