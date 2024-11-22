EasyJet adds new Adriatic flight route from Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor

Editor

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 09:35 GMT
Holiday makers can jet off to an ancient coastal city full of chic shops and open-air flea markets, lapped by turquoise waters.

Low-coast airline easyJet is to launch a new route to Croatia’s Adriatic coast from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, starting next summer.

The first flight will take off on June 2, 2025, and will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays throughout the summer. Fares start from £34.99 and bookings are open now.

As the largest city on the Croatian coast and a history going back to the Roman period, Split offers something for everyone. From ancient ruins to chic shops and open-air flea markets, there’s plenty to be explore, as well as its nearby stunning Adriatic coastline, home to pretty beaches and tranquil turquoise waters.

A view of Split bay in Croatia through stone window.A view of Split bay in Croatia through stone window.
A view of Split bay in Croatia through stone window. | xbrchx - stock.adobe.com

Paul Winfield, from LJLA, said: “We’re delighted to add another new route with easyJet for Summer 2025. Croatia is a market hugely underserved from Liverpool and this will be our first scheduled service to Split, with the region’s passengers now able to fly there from the UK’s number one Airport.”

Ali Gayward, from easyJet, said: “Split is a real allrounder and offers a mix of rich history to explore, alongside outstanding beaches and a vibrant waterfront. We are confident it will be a great choice for customers planning their summer holidays next year.

Flights to Split from Liverpool are now available to book at easyJet.com along with package holidays with easyJet holidays at www.easyjet.com/en/holidays

