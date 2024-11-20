Change to Liverpool bus routes in bid to reduce journey times

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Specialised bus routes could be implemented through one of Liverpool’s main corridors from next year.

With more than 80% of journeys across the city region taken by bus, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA) has invested heavily in upgrading and improving public transport provision.

Working in partnership with the city council, officials want to install special ‘green’ routes on key services to make the bus the preferred mode of transport and reduce journey times. Now three years after they were initially slated for adoption, an update has been provided on when we may see a change on the roads.

The green routes will be implemented through a combination of priority lanes, traffic signal upgrades, remodelled junctions and upgraded, accessible passenger facilities. There are hopes that an initial tranche of work to roll out the green route for the 10A between St Helens and Liverpool will begin in 2025.

Specialised bus routes could be implemented through one of Liverpool’s main corridors from next year. | Hullian OneEleven, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

According to an update on Liverpool Council’s approach to net zero, the joint scheme will begin from Lime Street to Low Hill. Officials told the sustainable, safe and thriving neighbourhoods committee how this would be a joint scheme with public realm works at Monument Place.

When the scheme was first announced, it had been hoped the programme would roll out in 2022 alongside the £10m hydrogen buses purchased by the LCRCA. This has yet to materialise however.

Initial plans also included the ambition to work towards a ‘trackless tram’ style system for buses on these routes. Earlier this year, Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram unveiled the Glider system that is earmarked to be implemented between Liverpool city centre and Liverpool Airport as well as Anfield Stadium and Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock ground by 2028.

The 18-metre Glider, first dubbed a trackless tram, could provide rapid journeys across key routes not currently served by train stations. | Ian Fairbrother

The green routes are also expected to work in partnership with the city council’s plans to introduce specific bus lanes. It was revealed last September how the local authority moved to adopt a new plan which will lead to the readoption of five routes across the city to give buses priority on the roads.

This will incorporate the busiest areas in the wider city region, including the 10A Liverpool to St Helens, the 86 from Liverpool to Speke and John Lennon Airport, the 53 service from Liverpool to Bootle and Crosby, the 79 route from Liverpool to Halewood and Widnes, as well as the 20/21 from Liverpool to Kirkby, Tower Hill. Andrew Mollon, Liverpool Council sustainable transport director, warned in January these were a “long way off.”

