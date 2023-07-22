Elle Edward’s dad, Tim, has been vocal in praising the efforts of the police force in securing a murder conviction against Connor Chapman, who shot and killed his daughter outside a Wirral pub on Christmas Eve.

The murder of Elle Edwards sent shockwaves throughout Merseyside. For many, it was the first news we woke up to on Christmas Day.

An innocent victim of a gang fued shooting as Connor Chapman sparyed 12 bullets into a crowd of people outside The Lighthouse pub in Wallasey. Ms Edwards was hit twice in the head and once in the shoulder.

As we sat looking at the faces of our own families on Christmas morning it was impossible not to think about how that scene would be playing out in the Edwards’ household and what could be done to stop it ever happening again.

Merseyside Police and its partners have been working together to develop a new approach to crime prevention. In November 2002, Chief Constable of Merseyside Police Serena Kennedy spoke to us about how the force is making it a priority to address the root causes of harm in our communities.

Elle Edwards was shot outside The Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village.

Merseyside's Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell has been vocal about needing the community's support in ending the ‘no grass’ culture, especially when it comes to gun crime. There are anonymous ways you can help your own communities, and in doing so, you could play a vital role in preventing further tragedies.

Despite Merseyside experiencing its lowest rate of firearms discharges for more than two decades, the region's police force has admitted it still has a way to go to improve. One life taken by gun crime in this city is one too many.

