Elle Edwards murder documentary - Part 3: “We’ve got justice for Elle now”

Elle Edwards - an innocent bystander in a feud-fuelled shooting - was shot twice in the head outside a Wirral pub on Christmas Eve. Connor Chapman was convicted of her murder and handed a life sentence - to serve a minimum of 48 years.

On Thursday, 6 July 2023, Connor Chapman was found guilty of the murder of Elle Edwards following a 16-day trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

The 23-year-old had pleaded not guilty to the murder, two attempted murder charges, wounding with intent to cause GBH and possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

After a traumatic and high-profile trial for the family of Ms Edwards, Chapman was convicted of all charges and handed a life sentence - to serve a minimum of 48 years. It was one of the longest sentences in the UK for a single murder.

In passing sentence, High Court Judge Justice Goose said: "What you did, Connor Chapman was as wicked as it was shocking. You murdered Elle, bringing an end to her life, and caused serious injury and wounded others. It’s utterly shocking you carefully planned a revenge attack in a gang rivalry. You had no thought for anyone else. The risks of what you did were as high as they were obvious."