Merseyside Police are reintroducing a Section 34 dispersal zone in Kirkby, due to “an increase in reports of antisocial behaviour involving fireworks”.

Rising concerns over fireworks misuse and anti-social behaviour have prompted a dispersal zone reintroduction in Kirkby.

It follows the implementation of a dispersal zone in the area last weekend, and a stark warning over fireworks attacks in Merseyside by fire chief Mark Thomas.

The order is in place from 9.00pm tonight (October 24) until 8.30pm on (October 26) and includes the area bounded by County Road, Headbolt Lane, Pingwood Lane, Shevington’s Lane, Bank Lane, Prescot Road, Glovers Brow, Kirkby Row, Valley Road, Bewley Drive.

The Section 34 gives officers and police community support traffic officers powers to direct people who are engaging in anti-social behaviour or are likely to become involved in such incidents away from the area.

Should a person who has previously been directed to leave the area return, an offence would be committed, which they may ultimately be arrested. It also gives officers the power to seize any item that could be used for anti-social behaviour.

Merseyside Police Inspector Andrew Robinson said: “The dispersal zone has once again been brought in as a result of emerging and escalating reports of antisocial behaviour in the Kirkby area.

“I believe that the public would expect the police to respond to such incidents to take positive action against those responsible.

“The dispersal zone also aims to reassure the surrounding community and we hope that people will welcome seeing more officers in the area tackling this type of behaviour.

“We would ask that people continue to support us as we take this action and tell us about incidents of antisocial behaviour where they live. We would also ask parents and guardians to speak to children and young people and stress to them the dangers of behaving in such a manner.”

Anyone with information on ASB in their area is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information here or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here. In an emergency always call 999.