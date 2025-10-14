Boy, 14, arrested after firework thrown onto carriageway in Liverpool

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for being in possession of an illegal firework and throwing fireworks onto a carriageway.

Merseyside Police said the arrest came after a dispersal zone was introduced in the area of Walton Hall Park over the weekend, following an increase in reports of antisocial behaviour.

The force said the area had previously seen groups of young people throwing fireworks at police officers, members of the public and vehicles.

As part of the dispersal zone, which ran from 4.00pm on Friday (October 10) to 4.00pm on Sunday (October 12), seven people were issued with dispersal notices and left the area.

The 14-year-old boy who was arrested was referred to the Youth Offending Team for rehabilitation.

Merseyside Police said information was also received from the public about illegal firework sales.

In a statement on Monday (October 13), Sergeant Chris Riley said: “Merseyside Police continues to take a zero-tolerance approach to fireworks misuse.

“We know that residents living by and using Walton Hall Park were being affected by groups of young people gathering and setting off fireworks and we introduced the dispersal zone to prevent the issue from escalating and to ensure members of the public were protected while going about their normal business.

“We take all reports of antisocial behaviour very seriously and we received significant positive feedback from the public living close to Walton Hall Park as a result of this weekend’s activity.

“We also received significant information relating to local businesses which are supplying illegal fireworks to young people and we will be taking action as a result.”

Anyone with information about antisocial behaviour should contact the Merseyside Police social media desk @MerPolCC on X and Facebook. You can also report information via their website or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.