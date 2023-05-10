As tens of thousands of visitors flock to the city for the Eurovision Song Contest, we're taking a look at what's on offer - from art to entertainment and education.

EuroFestival, the cultural arm of Eurovision presents 24 brand new commissions - 19 of which are collaborations between UK and Ukrainian artists – which have transformed the city as fans from across the world descend on Liverpool.

The ‘Big Eurovision Read’ celebrates books with musical themes. The Reading Den – a dedicated space outside Liverpool Central Library has a selection of good reads chosen by Librarians.

John Maguire who's manning the reading den told LiverpoolWorld: "I think we are showing what we do best which is welcome people and have a good time."

Protect the Beats is a work of solidarity with the people of Ukraine. A large-scale public artwork featuring a well-known Liverpool landmark in Exchange Flags– and over 2,500 sandbags.

A short film, embedded in the artwork, illustrates how music remains at the beating heart of Ukrainian culture in a message of hope, joy and defiance. Created by Whispered Tales, the film features a range of footage – from opera singers to drum and bass – illustrating the power of music to unite people, even in the darkest of times.

Follow the Soloveiko Songbird map to discover the songs of Ukraine. The Soloveiko Songbird – nightingale in English – is the national bird of Ukraine and a symbol of song and happiness. 12 Soloveiko from different Ukrainian regions have travelled to Liverpool, bringing their songs and stories to EuroFestival.

Each Soloveiko has been placed in a unique location around the city, and visitors are invited to listen as they share the stories and songs of their homeland. To accompany the beautiful Soloveiko Songbirds, a four minute 3d animation will bring the nightingales to life and tell their stories.

Not part of the official programme, the Mersey Music history walking tour has been created by Liverpudlian rapper Mikey Garland. The walk takes participants on a journey through the city's hidden musical history, beyond the glitz and glamour of The Beatles. Touching on the fascinating classical roots of Liverpool's music scene during the Victorian era and the pivotal role the rise of Black music played in history.