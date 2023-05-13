Twenty-six countries will perform as they compete to win Eurovision’s iconic glass microphone trophy and be crowned champions.

Tens of thousands of Eurovision Song Contest fans have been descending on host city Liverpool all week and the party culminates on Saturday night with the Grand Final at the M&S Bank Arena.

We have already seen some eye-catching performances in a pair of semi-finals at the dockside venue, with bookies’ favourite Loreen cruising through on Tuesday for Sweden with her song Tattoo. Finnish track Cha Cha Cha also proved to be a real hit with the fans.

The remaining places in the final were decided on Thursday night when synth-rock band Voyager closed the show with a memorable performance for Australia that included electric guitars, plenty of long hair, pyrotechnics and a car on stage.

The twenty acts that made it through from the two semi-finals will be joined in Saturday’s final by Ukraine, who qualify as last year’s winners, plus France, Spain, Germany, Italy and the UK, who all go through as key contributors to the funding of Eurovision.

Hosts Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina will be joined by Graham Norton for the final. The running order has already been decided and the UK’s Mae Muller will take to the stage last. The full running order is:

🇦🇹 Austria | Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar? 🇵🇹 Portugal | Mimicat - Ai Coração 🇨🇭 Switzerland | Remo Forrer - Watergun 🇵🇱 Poland | Blanka - Solo 🇷🇸 Serbia | Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava 🇫🇷 France: La Zarra - Évidemment 🇨🇾 Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart 🇪🇸 Spain: Blanca Paloma - Eaea 🇸🇪 Sweden | Loreen - Tattoo 🇦🇱 Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje 🇮🇹 Italy: Marco Mengoni - Due Vite 🇪🇪 Estonia | Alika - Bridges 🇫🇮 Finland | Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha 🇨🇿 Czechia | Vesna - My Sister’s Crown 🇦🇺 Australia | Voyager - Promise 🇧🇪 Belgium | Gustaph - Because Of You 🇦🇲 Armenia | Brunette - Future Lover 🇲🇩 Moldova | Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna 🇺🇦 Ukraine: TVORCHI - Heart of Steel 🇳🇴 Norway | Alessandra - Queen of Kings 🇩🇪 Germany: Lord of the Lost - Blood & Glitter 🇱🇹 Lithuania | Monika Linkytė - Stay 🇮🇱 Israel | Noa Kirel - Unicorn 🇸🇮 Slovenia | Joker Out - Carpe Diem 🇭🇷 Croatia | Let 3 - Mama ŠČ! 🇬🇧 United Kingdom: Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song