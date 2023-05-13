Register
Live

Eurovision 2023 Grand Final: live updates, pictures, running order and results from Liverpool

Twenty-six countries will perform as they compete to win Eurovision’s iconic glass microphone trophy and be crowned champions.

By Dominic Raynor, Emma Dukes
Published 13th May 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 19:14 BST

Tens of thousands of Eurovision Song Contest fans have been descending on host city Liverpool all week and the party culminates on Saturday night with the Grand Final at the M&S Bank Arena.

We have already seen some eye-catching performances in a pair of semi-finals at the dockside venue, with bookies’ favourite Loreen cruising through on Tuesday for Sweden with her song Tattoo. Finnish track Cha Cha Cha also proved to be a real hit with the fans.

The remaining places in the final were decided on Thursday night when synth-rock band Voyager closed the show with a memorable performance for Australia that included electric guitars, plenty of long hair, pyrotechnics and a car on stage.

Most Popular

The twenty acts that made it through from the two semi-finals will be joined in Saturday’s final by Ukraine, who qualify as last year’s winners, plus France, Spain, Germany, Italy and the UK, who all go through as key contributors to the funding of Eurovision.

Hosts Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina will be joined by Graham Norton for the final. The running order has already been decided and the UK’s Mae Muller will take to the stage last. The full running order is:

  1. 🇦🇹 Austria | Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?
  2. 🇵🇹 Portugal | Mimicat - Ai Coração
  3. 🇨🇭 Switzerland | Remo Forrer - Watergun
  4. 🇵🇱 Poland | Blanka - Solo
  5. 🇷🇸 Serbia | Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava
  6. 🇫🇷 France: La Zarra - Évidemment
  7. 🇨🇾 Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart
  8. 🇪🇸 Spain: Blanca Paloma - Eaea
  9. 🇸🇪 Sweden | Loreen - Tattoo
  10. 🇦🇱 Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje
  11. 🇮🇹 Italy: Marco Mengoni - Due Vite
  12. 🇪🇪 Estonia | Alika - Bridges
  13. 🇫🇮 Finland | Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha
  14. 🇨🇿 Czechia | Vesna - My Sister’s Crown
  15. 🇦🇺 Australia | Voyager - Promise
  16. 🇧🇪 Belgium | Gustaph - Because Of You
  17. 🇦🇲 Armenia | Brunette - Future Lover
  18. 🇲🇩 Moldova | Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna
  19. 🇺🇦 Ukraine: TVORCHI - Heart of Steel
  20. 🇳🇴 Norway | Alessandra - Queen of Kings
  21. 🇩🇪 Germany: Lord of the Lost - Blood & Glitter
  22. 🇱🇹 Lithuania | Monika Linkytė - Stay
  23. 🇮🇱 Israel | Noa Kirel - Unicorn
  24. 🇸🇮 Slovenia | Joker Out - Carpe Diem
  25. 🇭🇷 Croatia | Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!
  26. 🇬🇧 United Kingdom: Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song

We will be reporting live from Liverpool to provide you with all the build up and key moments from the Grand Final.

Eurovision 2023 Grand Final - live

Key Events

Show new updates
19:22 BST

At the fan park

Someone should tell him Ireland didn’t make it through. I’m sure he’ll enjoy the craic all the same.

An Ireland fan at the Eurovision Village.An Ireland fan at the Eurovision Village.
An Ireland fan at the Eurovision Village.

The fans have been well entertained in the village in the build up.

19:12 BST

How does the final work?

The Grand Final begins at 8pm and after all 26 of the acts have performed on stage the public will be able to vote for their favourite.

Fans can vote using the official Eurovision App or go directly to www.esc.vote – the new voting hub for the Eurovision Song Contest.

For the very first time viewers watching in eligible countries not participating in this year’s competition will also be able to vote, as ‘rest of the world’.

Once verified, each country taking part will give two sets of points (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 12) to their favourite songs; one set is given by a jury of five music industry professionals from that country, and one set given by voting public.

At the end of the Grand Final, the song that has received the most points wins the iconic trophy, and is performed once more.

Eurovision hosts Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham with the Eurovision trophyEurovision hosts Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham with the Eurovision trophy
Eurovision hosts Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham with the Eurovision trophy

18:52 BST

Eurovision hors d'oeuvres

Just over an hour to go until the final begins, at around 8pm. We had a sneak peek at rehearsals on Friday and our reporter Emma Dukes described it as a mind blowing show. You can read her behind-the-scenes report here.

And there is a little snippet of what’s to come here:

18:32 BSTUpdated 18:58 BST

Who is going to win?

The bookies make Sweden, Finland and Ukraine the front-runners to win the Song Contest but it’s the public vote that really counts. So, we hit the streets of Liverpool to ask the throng of Eurovision fans who they want to be crowned as champions.

18:05 BST

At the Eurovision Village

We’ve already had Sandie Shaw - who gave the UK its first ever Eurovision win when she claimed victory in 1967 - and now it’s time for the Vengaboys to get the party started.

The Vengaboys get things going at the Eurovision fan parkThe Vengaboys get things going at the Eurovision fan park
The Vengaboys get things going at the Eurovision fan park
17:34 BST

Late night trains

Merseyrail will be running late night services for Eurovison fans tonight. They will continue on most lines until after 2am. The service will also run more frequently to allow fans to travel with ease after the final ends. More information here.

Additional services will run on May 7 and 13. Image: Merseyrail TwitterAdditional services will run on May 7 and 13. Image: Merseyrail Twitter
Additional services will run on May 7 and 13. Image: Merseyrail Twitter
17:28 BSTUpdated 17:36 BST

Party atmosphere

Anyone who has been into town today will know it is absolutely heaving. There are fans from all over Europe and the UK enjoying the sunshine. In Castle Street every street table is occupied by groups eating and drinking. There will be few decent parties in town tonight!

Castle Street is awash with Eurovision fans and locals soaking up the atmosphere.Castle Street is awash with Eurovision fans and locals soaking up the atmosphere.
Castle Street is awash with Eurovision fans and locals soaking up the atmosphere.

We have been out and about ourselves, taking it all in ahead of tonight’s final - In pictures: Thousands descend on sunny Liverpool for the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final

