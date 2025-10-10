The Boilermaker’s Arms, on Houghton Road in St Helens. | Submitted

A popular community pub reopens today (October 10), following a “significant” investment.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Boilermaker’s Arms, on Houghton Road in St Helens, has undergone a £125,000 refurbishment, thanks to experienced father-son licensee duo, Gordon Woodward and his son Jonathan, and Admiral Taverns.

The investment has resulted in brand new flooring, fixtures and fittings, as well as a dedicated games room - complete with a pool table and dartboard - as well as Sky and TNT Sports available across six television screens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Externally, the pub has been given brand new lighting and signage to greet customers, as well as four new wooden benches at the front of the pub to offer an outdoor space that can be enjoyed all year around.

The Boilermaker’s Arms, on Houghton Road in St Helens. | Submitted

To celebrate the reopening, the pub will host a Cher tribute performance at 8.00pm this evening, followed by a live set from local artist, Paul J on Sunday (October 12) at 5.00pm.P

Gordon and Jonathan have been at the helm of The Boilermaker’s Arms for the last 13-years and work tirelessly to shape the pub as a vibrant, community-focused and family-friendly social hub where everyone feels comfortable and welcome.

In a statement earlier this week, Jonathan, Licensee of the Boilermakers Arms, said: "We are thrilled to bits with the results of the refurbishment, and we can’t wait to show off the pub’s new look and everything it has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re just getting those final finishing touches in place before we welcome the community back through our doors.

“We’ve loved every minute of our time here at The Boilermaker’s Arms and we can’t thank everyone enough, including our fantastic customers and the team at Admiral Taverns, for all their ongoing support in helping us to bring our vision for this brilliant little pub to life. We look forward to everything that the future holds.”

The Boilermaker’s Arms reopens at 1.00pm on October 10.