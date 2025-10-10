Firefighters in Liverpool worked through the night to tackle a large fire at a commercial unit, with road closures in place.

A major fire broke out on the outskirts of Liverpool city centre last night, with six fire engines attending the incident on Kitchen Street in the Baltic Triangle at just after midnight.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue service (MFRS) said crews arrived to find a commercial unit around 15 by 20 metres in size “well alight”.

Residents and businesses nearby were urged to keep their doors and windows closed, while members of the public were told to avoid the area and Kitchen Street and Jamaica Street were closed.

In an update at 7.30am today (October 10), MFRS said firefighters continued to fight the fire internally and externally throughout the night, with Merseyside Police managing the outer cordon.

Members of the Merseyside Fire and Rescue service. Credit: Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service. | MFRS

They added: “A building surveyor attended and confirmed that the building was not at risk of collapse so crews could continue firefighting as they progressed through the building internally wearing breathing apparatus and fighting fire with hose reel jets.

“The incident was scaled down to four fire engines and an aerial appliance at around 2.45am. Road closures were all removed except Kitchen Street and not long after the incident was scaled down to two fire engines and the aerial appliance at around 3.15am.

“Firefighters removed roof tiles to check for fire spread, checked for hot spots and monitored temperatures. The fire was extinguished by 4.40am and crews handed over to Merseyside Police.”