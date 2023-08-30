Everton fan Michael Jones died after being caught between a beam and a piece of machinery while working at the construction site of the club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, an inquest has heard.

The life-long Blue, 26, whose middle name was Goodison, suffered severe head injuries during the incident and was pronounced dead in hospital on August 14. Fans paid tribute to the ventilation engineer from Kirkby ahead of Everton‘s home game against Wolves on Saturday.

An inquest into the death of Mr Jones was opened on Wednesday at Gerard Majella Courthouse in Liverpool. Senior coroner Andrew Rebello told the court: "Michael had been operating a machine commonly known as a scissor ladder. He was caught between the beam above him and the machine."

Everton supporters take part in a minute's applause in remembrance of Blues fan, Michael Jones. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The court heard that Mr Jones had been wearing a hard hat, which was damaged in the incident.

Mr Rebello said: "A colleague noticed Michael’s lift had stopped. He climbed on to Michael’s lift and moved it forward. This released Michael and this revealed severe head injuries. He was lifted to the ground and provided with first aid until an ambulance arrived, when he was transported to hospital where tragically he was certified as having died."

A post-mortem examination has been carried out and a report from the pathologist will be available after toxicology results. Mr Rebello said there was routine and ther was no concern that Mr Jones had any substances in his system at the time of the incident.

